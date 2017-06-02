Actua

Donald Trump trekt de VS terug uit het klimaatakkoord van Parijs: de wereld reageert!

, door (wdo)

Gisterenavond maakte de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump bekend dat hij de Verenigde Staten ging terugtrekken uit het klimaatakkoord van Parijs. Consternatie alom, gezien het belang van dit akkoord voor het voortbestaan van onze planeet. Dé plaats waar voor- en tegenstanders met elkaar in de haren vliegen, is uiteraard Twitter. Wij maakten een selectie!

A cartoon by @tbtoro, from 2012. #TNYcartoons

A post shared by The New Yorker Cartoons (@newyorkercartoons) on

