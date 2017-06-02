Donald Trump trekt de VS terug uit het klimaatakkoord van Parijs: de wereld reageert!

Bas van der Schot over Trump en het #klimaatverdrag... #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/T0vHsTbrkf— Vogelvrije Huisarts (@VogelvrijeHArts) 2 juni 2017
Ook Trump mag zich nu bij die wereldleiders rekenen die een genocide gepleegd hebben. #ParisAgreement #Trump— Matthias Van Leeuwe (@mattvanleeuwe) 2 juni 2017
World: the Empire State stands with you. New York shines green for our planet, our health and our children's future. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/Ubw7WSPgu0— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) 2 juni 2017
BREAKING: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Donald Trump. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YI8fcxEeox— ATTN: (@attn) 2 juni 2017
In 2009, the Trump family, including Donald, took out a @nytimes ad urging international action on climate change. #ThrowbackThursday #tbt pic.twitter.com/JOYGfI1OB6— 🔥 SierraRise (@SierraRise) 1 juni 2017
This is an incredibly shortsighted move backwards by the federal government. We're all on this planet together and we need to work together. https://t.co/tLEdtG0n1o— jack (@jack) 1 juni 2017
@Apple, @Facebook, @Google and a dozen other companies buy full-pg ad in @NYTimes urging Trump to keep US in Paris climate agreement. pic.twitter.com/KiJhzAbo3s— Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) 8 mei 2017
Every foreign leader attacking Pres Trump over leaving Paris Accord -further proof the deal was one sided and better for foreigners than US— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) 1 juni 2017
Trump even offered to re-enter the #ParisAgreement if it was FAIR to our taxpayers. So make it fair! All this fake outrage is pure trash.— Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) 2 juni 2017
I am finding the people MOST upset about the 🇺🇸 pulling out of the #ParisAgreement are from Europe!— The Trump Crew 😎 (@Trump_Crew) 2 juni 2017
Go figure!
🇺🇸taken advantage of!
Sad!
BEST👏LINE 👏EVER👏— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) 2 juni 2017
"Pittsburgh before Paris." - Donald Trump, June 1, 2017#ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/OHQh4eEIZP
Judging by the Left's insane reaction, you can tell that something great just happened for America!— Mark Romano (@TheMarkRomano) 1 juni 2017
#ParisAgreement
Seeing a bunch of conservative media tonight focus on liberal sadness over Paris--not policy or substance; just that it made other side sad— Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) 2 juni 2017
Trump says Paris imposes no obligation on world's biggest polluters. He cites India. whose per cap emissions are a tenth of America's.— James Astill (@JamesMAstill) 1 juni 2017
