Best Kept Secret Festival lost 60 nieuwe namen!

In tegenstelling tot wat kwatongen beweren hebben onze noorderburen wel degelijk kaas gegeten van muziek. Het Best Kept Secret Festival aan de Beekse Bergen is daar het beste bewijs van en laat ook dit jaar heel wat fraai volk het podium betreden. U mag diep inademen en u door deze 60 nieuwe namen een weg banen naar het Nederlandse Hilvarenbeek .

Line-up:

Run The Jewels, Soulwax, James Blake, Agnes Obel, Aurora, Floating Points (solo live), George Ezra, Metronomy, The Boxer Rebellion, Wild Beasts, American Football, Arab Strap, Cass McCombs, Circa Waves, Jenny Hval, Joy Orbison, Junun featuring Shye Ben Tzur & The Rajahstan Express, Kaleo, Real Estate, RY X, Strand of Oaks, The Thurston Moore Group, Thomas Dybdahl, Thundercat, Weval (live), Whitney, Andy Shauf, Chris Cohen, Cigarettes After Sex, Denis Sulta, Fil Bo Riva, Girl Band, HER, Honeyblood, Joey Purp, Kadhja Bonet, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Kikaguka Moyo, Kim Janssen, Kornél Kovács, Laurel Halo (dj set), Mannequin Pussy, Marlon Williams, Mitski, Show Me The Body, Sløtface, STUFF., Sundara Karma, Tall Heights, The Amazons, The Courtneys, The Parrots, The Wytches, Tommy Cash, Vatican Shadow (live), Yung Internet, Yussef Kamaal, Zeal & Ardor en Toxe

Tickets en meer info: www.bestkeptsecret.nl