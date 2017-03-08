35 nieuwe namen voor Dour Festival, waaronder Solange, Lee Fields en Young Fathers

Line-up:
Lee Fields & The Expressions, Young Fathers, IDLES, The Moonlandingz, Metá Metá, Meute, Agar Agar, Cheveu, Group Doueh, Monolithe Noir, De La Soul (+ live band), $uicideboy$, Soulection (presents Joe Kay b2b The Whooligan), Prince Waly, Bon Gamin party feat. Ichon, Loveni, Myth Syzer, Larry Heard (aka Mr Fingers Live), Shohaleader One, The Gaslamp Killer, Kiasmos (dj set), Machinedrum (live), Lone (live), Overmono (live), French 79, Wax Tailor, Stand High Patrol, Panda Dub, Friction, Camo & Krooked, DJ Hazard b2b DJ Hype, DJ Guv, Technimatic, DkA, One87 (& Mc Mush), Murdock!
