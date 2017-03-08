35 nieuwe namen voor Dour Festival, waaronder Solange, Lee Fields en Young Fathers

Wie zijn muzikaal heil en pintjes graag over de taalgrens zoekt, kan zich deze zomer richting Dour begeven. Het festival loste maar liefst 35 nieuwe namen, waaronder de alom bejubelde Solange die in Wallonië het beste van zichzelf komt geven. Dat mag u gerust letterlijk nemen want de zus van Beyoncé was verantwoordelijk voor zowat de beste plaat van 2016. De 34 andere artiesten vindt u hieronder. S'il vous plaît!

Line-up:

Lee Fields & The Expressions, Young Fathers, IDLES, The Moonlandingz, Metá Metá, Meute, Agar Agar, Cheveu, Group Doueh, Monolithe Noir, De La Soul (+ live band), $uicideboy$, Soulection (presents Joe Kay b2b The Whooligan), Prince Waly, Bon Gamin party feat. Ichon, Loveni, Myth Syzer, Larry Heard (aka Mr Fingers Live), Shohaleader One, The Gaslamp Killer, Kiasmos (dj set), Machinedrum (live), Lone (live), Overmono (live), French 79, Wax Tailor, Stand High Patrol, Panda Dub, Friction, Camo & Krooked, DJ Hazard b2b DJ Hype, DJ Guv, Technimatic, DkA, One87 (& Mc Mush), Murdock!

