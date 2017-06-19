De columns van Mauro Pawlowski Uit de platenkast van Mauro: ‘Power of Source’ van The Apollo Stars.Maandag 19 juni 2017 - 17:29, door (mp)TweetElke week diept Mauro één plaat uit zijn uitgebreide verzameling op. Deze week: ‘Power of Source’ (1974) van The Apollo Stars.De legendarische oplichter Victor Lustig heeft ooit de Eiffeltoren verkocht aan een schroothandelaar. En het lukte hem daarna bijna nog een tweede keer. Het vergt alvast een zeer bijzonder talent om een geslaagde con man te worden, ik neem aan dat het een roeping is.Sluwe oppergriezel L. Ron Hubbard, de oprichter van Scientology, was alvast een meester in het genre – of heeft ú iemand ooit zover gekregen om een contract te tekenen van een miljard jaar? Hubbard, een zelfverklaard omnitalent, ging daarna ook muziek maken, en dan is mijn interesse gewekt.Zoals bij alle zieke geesten, gingen zijn composities allerlei kanten op. Voor fans van carnavalsmelodieën op zware downers, gemixt met – waarom niet? – paardengehinnik, is er de plaat ‘Space Jazz’. Een tip terzijde.Om dit Humo-artikel verder te kunnen lezen,kiest u één van deze opties:IK KOOP DIT ARTIKELPROFITEER NU!Ik heb al een abonnement 1 reactiekokoDinsdag 20 juni 2017 - 16:25after reading its constitution, ron interpreted the military junta in greece (60s/70s) as democracy. you re pointing out the thing you re interested in is "his" (hillarious, if you ask me) music. if ever you want more hillarious stuff, you might want to read bare faced messiah (chapter 17!!) you might start to make horse sounds yourself. as far as his fragmented memories of reincarnation, the development (spiritual science) of exact sense of discernment to enter higher realms of truth is the biggest challenge for the human mind and spirit, without this sense you re as lost in obscure phantasy spheres as sciFi-Ron was lost auf dem falschen dampfer auf dem meer so to speak. his corfu "trip" must have been incredibly surreal for the greeks! haha. of course they didn t want to play his "game"..can you fathom they were so scared of his miseria after visiting the apollo they even rejected his money? LMAO the question that is being asked in spiritual science is w h i c h source (s power) by the way: nuff said. topmateriaal!? are you saying the music is good?! or at least worth mentioning? i can t quite tell what you mean. anyway, why not listen to cheap circus, ok, but i can t and won t listen to none of his stuff a second time, this i know. machet s guat!Reageer ookPlaats hier je reactie... Stuur mij een e-mail als iemand anders reageert Plaats reactie
1 reactie
koko
after reading its constitution, ron interpreted the military junta in greece (60s/70s) as democracy. you re pointing out the thing you re interested in is "his" (hillarious, if you ask me) music. if ever you want more hillarious stuff, you might want to read bare faced messiah (chapter 17!!) you might start to make horse sounds yourself. as far as his fragmented memories of reincarnation, the development (spiritual science) of exact sense of discernment to enter higher realms of truth is the biggest challenge for the human mind and spirit, without this sense you re as lost in obscure phantasy spheres as sciFi-Ron was lost auf dem falschen dampfer auf dem meer so to speak. his corfu "trip" must have been incredibly surreal for the greeks! haha. of course they didn t want to play his "game"..can you fathom they were so scared of his miseria after visiting the apollo they even rejected his money? LMAO the question that is being asked in spiritual science is w h i c h source (s power) by the way: nuff said. topmateriaal!? are you saying the music is good?! or at least worth mentioning? i can t quite tell what you mean. anyway, why not listen to cheap circus, ok, but i can t and won t listen to none of his stuff a second time, this i know. machet s guat!