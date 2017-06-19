De columns van Mauro Pawlowski

Uit de platenkast van Mauro: ‘Power of Source’ van The Apollo Stars.

, door (mp)

Elke week diept Mauro één plaat uit zijn uitgebreide verzameling op. Deze week: ‘Power of Source’ (1974) van The Apollo Stars.

Uit de platenkast van Mauro: 'Mauro Pawlowski'

De legendarische oplichter Victor Lustig heeft ooit de Eiffeltoren verkocht aan een schroothandelaar. En het lukte hem daarna bijna nog een tweede keer. Het vergt alvast een zeer bijzonder talent om een geslaagde con man te worden, ik neem aan dat het een roeping is.

Sluwe oppergriezel L. Ron Hubbard, de oprichter van Scientology, was alvast een meester in het genre – of heeft ú iemand ooit zover gekregen om een contract te tekenen van een miljard jaar? Hubbard, een zelfverklaard omnitalent, ging daarna ook muziek maken, en dan is mijn interesse gewekt.

Zoals bij alle zieke geesten, gingen zijn composities allerlei kanten op. Voor fans van carnavalsmelodieën op zware downers, gemixt met – waarom niet? – paardengehinnik, is er de plaat ‘Space Jazz’. Een tip terzijde.

