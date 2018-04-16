Een hels karwei: Mauro Pawlowski eert 'Nacht en ontij' van Boudewijn de Groot

Not one second of Goethe s work has anything to do with unstructuredness but with an unfathomable vastness of spirit and a bold to audacious flexibility of style. Many have been involved in Goethe s decision of form with incomprehension: to begin with, even the abundance of the meters (367!!) is irritating - to say the least. The mathematical sciences (as a celestial magic) are so closely connected with magic and are so necessary for it that whoever wants to deal with magic without it, goes a completely wrong way, struggles for nothing and never achieves the desired success. For all natural forces in our world exist only by number, weight, measure, harmony, movement and light, and are dependent on them, and all things we see here have their root and foundation in them. (free after Agrippa) -I skipped the part of physics and theology.- Outside the sphere of the human and also outside the sphere of the divinities, there is an area -for Goethe- that neither of them legitimately assigned: the Demonic -an area that must be thought of when studying his poetry and his work. FAUST. Wilt thou, to introduce us to the revel, Assume the part of wizard or of devil ? MEPHISTOPHELES. I'm mostly used, 'tis true, to go incognito, But on a gala-day one may his orders show. The Garter does not deck my suit. But honoured and at home is here the cloven foot. Perceiv'st thou yonder snail ? It cometh, slow and steady ; So delicately its feelers pry. That it hath scented me already : I cannot here disguise me, if I try. But come ! we'll go from this fire to a newer : I am the go-between, and thou the wooer.