Nu in Humo

Een hels karwei: Mauro Pawlowski eert 'Nacht en ontij' van Boudewijn de Groot

, door (jub)

In 1969 verraste Boudewijn de Groot vriend en vijand met ‘Nacht en ontij’, een experimentele plaat met slechts één kort nummer, ‘Babylon’, en twee lange, ‘Heksensabbath 1’ en ‘Heksensabbath 2’. Toen met gefronste wenkbrauwen onthaald, maar ondertussen een cultklassieker, die Mauro Pawlowski deze week integraal live brengt in de AB. Wij zetten de twee alvast samen. ‘Toen Mauro belde, was ik eerst licht euforisch. En daarna dacht ik: ‘Mijn God, waar beginnen ze aan?’’

'Onbevreesd je zin doen, dat durven artiesten vandaag veel te weinig'

Boudewijn de Groot heeft ‘Nacht en ontij’ nooit live gespeeld. Aan Mauro Pawlowski om te tonen hoe het moet, samen met het Braaknoot Ensemble, een kloeke bende met in de rangen onder meer Elko Blijweert, Pascal Deweze, Annelies Van Dinter, Jeroen Stevens en Dijf Sanders. We hebben afspraak met maker en uitvoerder in een hotel aan de bosrand in Breda, waar Boudewijn de Groot twee avonden na elkaar speelt met Vreemde Kostgangers, de Nederlandse supergroep met verder ook Henny Vrienten en George Kooymans van Golden Earring.

HUMO Gaat dat op uw leeftijd, 73 intussen, nog vlot, twee avonden na elkaar spelen?

Boudewijn de Groot «Ik krijg er alleen maar energie van. Pas op het einde van de tournee wordt het zwaar. Dan voelt het als wanneer je na een zware werkdag gaat zitten en denkt: ‘Hèhè, even rusten en dan zal het wel weer gaan.’ Maar als je gaat zitten, is het afgelopen. Je kunt beter doorgaan. Optreden is een soort medicijn. Ik heb het zo vaak gemerkt, ook bij anderen, dat ze beginnen met hoofdpijn, of ze zijn misselijk of wat dan ook, maar na vijf minuten op het podium is alles weg. En de volgende dag komt het weer terug. De euforie van het podium werkt enorm stimulerend.»

HUMO Het is relaxter en minder vermoeiend als er drie frontmannen zijn, neem ik aan?

