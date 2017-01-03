Twitteraars grappen en grollen met nieuwjaarsresoluties (tweetspecial)

Forgot to make resolutions? Just write out everything you did last night and at the beginning add the word "stop."— Pete Holmes (@peteholmes) 1 januari 2014
January: NEW YEAR, NEW ME 🏃🏽🏋🏽♀️🍎🥑🥕🥒— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) 1 januari 2017
March: 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕
I'd love to say 'New Year. New Me.' but I'm only 2 stamps away from a free meal with my KFC loyalty card. Would be silly to ruin that now...— Simon Lennon (@SiLennon) 1 januari 2017
Already broke my New Years resolution to not cry in a Taco Bell bathroom— Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) 1 januari 2017
im not really a new years resolution person, im more of a "get really motivated to change my whole life at 3 AM on a tuesday" person— Liza (@LizaWagner) 2 januari 2017
my new years resolution is to figure out how to squeeze a 4th and 5th meal into my day— jacob whitesides? (@JacobWhitesides) 1 januari 2017
My New Years resolution for 2016 was to not have a resolution so I wouldn't disappoint myself.... still disappointed myself— Mia Stammer ✨ (@MamaMiaMakeup) 26 december 2016
My 2017 resolution is to work on my low self esteem, but I don't think I can do it.— Adrienne Airhart (@craydrienne) 21 december 2016
New Years resolution: try to worry less, fill that time with oh god what am I supposed to fill that time with this is already going terribly— Jen Doll (@thisisjendoll) 30 december 2015
Startup idea: a gym named Resolution that runs for the 1st month of the year, collects subscription fee, then converts to a bar named Regret— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) 27 december 2016
My new year's resolution is that donuts have no calories.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) 1 januari 2017
My New Year's resolution is simply to remember to write 2017 instead of 2016.— Petra Krampus (@_skull_queen_) 1 januari 2017
