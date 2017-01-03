Humor

Twitteraars grappen en grollen met nieuwjaarsresoluties (tweetspecial)

, door (wdo)

Nieuwjaarsresoluties zijn er om gebroken te worden. Dat beseffen deze Twitteraars maar al te goed, en zochten hun favoriete mediaplatform op om de draak te steken met het fenomeen.

Humo.be-updates in je Facebook-nieuwsfeed?

U bent wellicht ook hierin geïnteresseerd:

De website van Humo maakt gebruik van cookies.   Meer info   Deze melding niet meer weergeven