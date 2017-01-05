Humor

Wat de Amerikaanse luchthavenpolitie zoal in beslag nam het voorbije jaar (fotospecial)

De Transportation Security Administration - kortweg TSE, die instaat voor de veiligheid op Amerikaanse luchthavens - amuseert zich blijkbaar kostelijk tijdens hun werk. Dat kan ook niet anders, gezien de aard van de voorwerpen die ze geregeld in beslag nemen. Van een 'Hello Kitty'-handpistool tot een zeepaard in een fles cognac: de dienst kwam het allemaal tegen, en pleurde het vervolgens op Instagram.

