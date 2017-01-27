James Blunt durft al eens grappig zijn op Twitter (tweetspecial)

If you thought 2016 was bad - I'm releasing an album in 2017.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 13 december 2016
*WARNING* if you see an email saying, "2 free tickets to James Blunt", DO NOT open it. It contains 2 free tickets to James Blunt.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 27 augustus 2011
My mum's in the audience. RT @AtaraMcBooth: Who the fuck is cheering for fucking James Blunt.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 11 oktober 2013
I'm sorry, but you'll have to get to the back of the queue. RT @Alif_novaldi: Fuck you james blunt— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 8 oktober 2013
Jesus only needed twelve. RT @garymoody65: @JamesBlunt why you only got 200k followers?— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 29 oktober 2013
Your god can't hear you. He's listening to track 3. RT @HollieShand: Oh god...who let James Blunt release another album?!— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 10 december 2013
Easy spelling mistake as K and L are right beside each other. RT @lizziea1: I want to kick James Blunt... repeatedly... I dont know why— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 24 oktober 2013
Boning your mum. RT @Charlie_1232: James Blunt has a twitter, what would he even tweet about?— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 3 december 2014
Only coz I turned her down. RT @anadinskywalker: my grandma just called james blunt a queer— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 15 december 2013
Prince Harry. By text. BOOM! RT @dinolauz: Who the fuck invited James Blunt to the Invictus Games?— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 10 mei 2016
RT @JordanSHill: What ever happened to James Blunt? pic.twitter.com/ahCI6N9ZRn— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 16 januari 2014
Sorry. Wrong hole. RT @Sam_SamV: James Blunt makes my ears bleed— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 20 januari 2014
And finishes in your mouth. RT @trimjim90: James Blunt gets on my tits.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 21 februari 2014
Proud to announce that I will be headlining at ShitFest this year.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 7 februari 2014
Am making a solo sex tape. Will leak it online shortly.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 8 maart 2014
#foodporn pic.twitter.com/CPkwU4BfqN— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 26 april 2014
Can't believe Justin Bieber's balls dropped before mine.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 17 maart 2014
Then you need to see a doctor. @Lewisscoot: @JamesBlunt looks like my left testicle— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 30 april 2014
Mine is anal. RT @OliviaMae_98: James Blunt is my guilty pleasure 😍— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 8 augustus 2014
Struggling to finish off with my left hand.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 26 juli 2014
If I was in a band, it would be called,— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 9 augustus 2014
"Limp Willy And The Disappointments"
It's only halfway in. RT @Thomasemaan: Just realized how short James Blunt is !!!— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 19 december 2014
Not even I think you’re beautiful.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 3 januari 2015
On this week, 10 years ago, your music taste sucked ass. pic.twitter.com/eQ6clu6F2h— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) 23 juli 2015
