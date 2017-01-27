Humor

James Blunt durft al eens grappig zijn op Twitter (tweetspecial)

, door (wdo)

Over de muzikale kwaliteiten van de Britse zanger James Blunt spreken we ons liever niet uit, maar we kunnen wél met zekerheid zeggen dat de knaap een uiterst succesvolle carrière aan zijn neus ziet voorbijgaan. Dat beseft hij wellicht zelf ook, vandaar dat hij probeert te compenseren door met regelmaat van de klok de lolbroek uit te hangen op het sociale mediaplatform Twitter. Een selectie dient zich aan:

Humo.be-updates in je Facebook-nieuwsfeed?

U bent wellicht ook hierin geïnteresseerd:

De website van Humo maakt gebruik van cookies.   Meer info   Deze melding niet meer weergeven