Spin-offs van 'Game of Thrones' krijgen een lading leutige suggesties (tweetspecial)

Fans van Game of Thrones mogen bij deze een vreugdedansje inzetten. HBO verkondigde dat er spinoffs komen van de razend populaire reeks en hiervoor werden maar liefst vier schrijvers opgetrommeld die het universum van George R. R. Martin verder moeten verkennen. Lees: de geldkoe mag werkelijk tot de laatste druppel uitgeknepen worden. Hoe dan ook, de fans maken zich op Twitter vrolijk met enkele suggesties.

