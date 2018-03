ICYMI: RIP Craig Mack en Matt Dike

Dog. This is crazy. So upset I never got to meet up/chat w #MattDike. Proprietor of @deliciousvinyl records. Creator of some of the most timeless fratty party hip hop ever (“Wild Thing” “Funky Cold Medina””Bust A Move”). Signing some stellar artists that were out of the norm at the time: #BrandNewHeavies #MellowManAce #ThePharcyde) but man, imo his crowning achievement was as one of the producers for one of THE greatest timeless hip hop albums ever #PaulsBoutique. It simply gets better with time (will be 30 years old in 2 years) it took 10 years to go double platinum and was considered a flop at the time of its release. But EVERY creative agrees that this album was not only @beastieboysofficial finest hour —but one of hip hop’s finest hours as well. It was my dream to nerd out and ask him (& the dust brothers too) about how they defied the laws of sampling gravity & made some of the most groundbreaking work ever. Rest In Beats.

