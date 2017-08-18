Pukkelpop 2017: de leukste Instagramfoto's van de bands die aantraden op donderdag

Altijd leuk om te zien dat artiesten hun socialemediakanalen niet enkel gebruiken om promo te voeren voor hun nieuwe plaat, maar er ook even op laten weten hoe het tourleven hen vergaat. Behoorlijk goed, zo blijkt, als we hun tweets en instagramfoto's over de eerste volwaardige Pukkelpopdag mogen geloven.

Sigrid 

Heb je er zin in Sigrid

@pukkelpop today X @pstereo friday X @verketfestivalen saturday 🙃

A post shared by Sigrid (@thisissigrid) on

Cypress Hill 

Smashing it #pkp17 @breal @sendog @eric_bobo @juliog1580

A post shared by Cypress Hill (@cypresshill) on

En ook Ryan Adams kon dat optreden wel smaken. 

Om dan hetzelfde te doen:

Intergalactic Lovers

Waiting for a gig. #intergalacticlovers #pukkelpop2017

A post shared by Intergalactic Lovers (@intergalacticlovers) on

Faces On TV

@pukkelpop, that was amazing <3

A post shared by Faces On TV (@facesontv) on

Enter Shikari

. pukkelpop 2017 photo : @tompullenphoto

A post shared by enter: shikari (@entershikari) on

❄️ thank you @pukkelpop #PKP17 📷: @tompullenphoto

A post shared by enter: shikari (@entershikari) on

The xx

#ISeeYouTour

A post shared by The xx (@thexx) on

Girls in Hawaii

Sigala

Pukkelpop are you ready!? 😜 So psyched for this 🙌🏼 @pukkelpop #pkp17

A post shared by Sigala (@sigalamusic) on

Claptone

Strand of Oaks

Kollektiv Turmstrasse

