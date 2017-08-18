Pukkelpop 2017: de leukste Instagramfoto's van de bands die aantraden op donderdag
Sigrid
Heb je er zin in Sigrid?
Cypress Hill
En ook Ryan Adams kon dat optreden wel smaken.
Damn!!! @cypresshill are fucking ruling rtnw! So stoked to be playing @pukkelpop tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/5svVOO8gDv— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 17 augustus 2017
Om dan hetzelfde te doen:
Intergalactic Lovers
Dear @pukkelpop you were so wonderful yesterday that I actualy forgot that it was Brendan his birthday... So nervous for the show that Somewhere throughout the day I forgot that it was this gorgeous creature his birthday, happy belated birthday Dear Mr Corbey ! But I think the crowd and the gig was the best present we could have given ! #pukkelpop #birthday #musica #festival #allstars #drummer #maes #band #love
Faces On TV
Enter Shikari
The xx
Girls in Hawaii
Sigala
Claptone
Strand of Oaks
Tone report! Heading to Europe tomorrow for Pukkelpop (could be the show of the year!?!?) and a killer show in Utrecht. Updated my board slightly with a double stack tube screamer and volume pedal plus I added the strymon Zuma for power. Also side note I am falling in love with my Strat so that will be coming back for future shows. Always and forever on the hunt! What a summer it's been already and I am so excited for everything to come! Peace - tim
