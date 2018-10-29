Download hier uw e-book »
Download met de unieke code - u vindt de code op de flap rond Humo van 30 oktober 2018 - één gratis boek uit de shortlist van de BookSpot Literatuurprijs 2018 en lees op uw tablet of e-reader.
U moet uw unieke code ten laatste op 12 november 2018 activeren.
Toch hulp nodig of heeft u vragen? Mail naar promotie@humo.be.
Lees uw e-book op laptop, download de gratis software:
http://www.adobe.com/nl/solutions/ebook/digital-editions/download.html
http://www.epubfilereader.com/
Op de meeste tablets of i-Pad staat de software geïnstaleerd.
|
|
|
ONDANKS DE
|
DE HEILIGE RITA
|
|
|
JIJ BENT VAN MIJ
|
AANTEKENINGEN OVER HET VERPLAATSEN VAN OBELIKSEN
|
|
|
VOOR HET VERGETEN
|
IN ALLE STEDEN
0 reacties