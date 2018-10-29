Extra's bij Humo

De BookSpot Literatuurprijs bekroont het beste Nederlandstalige literaire boek. Een jury van beroepsrecensenten kiest uit de oogst aan fictie en literaire non-fictie het boek van het jaar. De winnaar van de grootste literaire prijs van ons taalgebied wordt bekendgemaakt tijdens de plechtige uitreiking op 8 november. Dankzij Humo leest u uw favoriet alvast gratis.

Download hier uw e-book »

Download met de unieke code - u vindt de code op de flap rond Humo van 30 oktober 2018 - één gratis boek uit de shortlist van de BookSpot Literatuurprijs 2018 en lees op uw tablet of e-reader.

U moet uw unieke code ten laatste op 12 november 2018 activeren. 

Toch hulp nodig of heeft u vragen? Mail naar promotie@humo.be.

Lees uw e-book op laptop, download de gratis software:

http://www.adobe.com/nl/solutions/ebook/digital-editions/download.html

http://www.epubfilereader.com/

Op de meeste tablets of i-Pad staat de software geïnstaleerd.

ONDANKS DE
ZWAARTEKRACHT
Suzanna Jansen

DE HEILIGE RITA
Tommy Wieringa

JIJ BENT VAN MIJ
Peter Middendorp

AANTEKENINGEN OVER HET VERPLAATSEN VAN OBELIKSEN
Arjen van Veelen

VOOR HET VERGETEN
Peter Verhelst

IN ALLE STEDEN
Aukelien Weverling

