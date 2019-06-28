Het internet reageert op de flop van Vestiville: 'In 2020 een Netflix-documentaire!'

Zonet maakte de burgemeester van Lommel bekend dat de eerste editie van het even ambitieuze als dubieuze hiphopfestival Vestiville niet zal doorgaan. En dat vlak voor aanvang van de eerste festivaldag. Headliner A$AP Rocky cancelde om veiligheidsredenen en duizenden festivalgangers wachtten tevergeefs uren in de hitte. Kortom: chaos alom. Dit is hoe het internet reageerde.

Gelukkig gaat de countdown op de website wél gewoon door

De vergelijkingen met Fyre Festival worden niet gespaard

De festivalgangers komen in opstand

Sommige festivalgangers zouden wel heel ver gaan om toch een aangenaam Vestiville te kunnen meemaken

Sommigen zien er een sluw plannetje in

De line-up werd lichtjes aangepast

