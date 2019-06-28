Het internet reageert op de flop van Vestiville: 'In 2020 een Netflix-documentaire!'
No DJ-set from me today 😅 #vestiville pic.twitter.com/bZqwuK9Oev— Jewels (@jewelsbelgium) 28 juni 2019
Gelukkig gaat de countdown op de website wél gewoon door
Vestiville cancelled.— Mickey (@MickeyGooner) 28 juni 2019
Looked sketchy to me.
This is the website
Countdown still working.
To what? Chaos? 😂#Vestiville pic.twitter.com/WWVC7dAU5z
De vergelijkingen met Fyre Festival worden niet gespaard
Currently in Belgium this weekend with my girls for #Vestiville and it’s looking real fucking Fyre Festival smh lol you have no fucking idea— Miami Rose (@MiamiRosexo) 28 juni 2019
2020 on Netflix— Jodeci Tigane (@JodeciTigane) 28 juni 2019
" #Vestiville: the greatest lineup that never happened " 😅
#VestiVille, dinner is being served! pic.twitter.com/ZFC3kSN5SV— Max De Moor (@demoormax) 28 juni 2019
Send. More. Influencers. #Vestiville— Jeroen Cauwels (@tribblz) 28 juni 2019
Netflix is fast. #vestiville pic.twitter.com/IUpYwzJEYH— Duhan (@justanote2user) 28 juni 2019
Toch een kleine oproep aan iedereen op #Vestiville: blijven filmen! Netflix heeft beelden nodig voor zijn documentaire Vestiville: We're On Fyre!— Ben Van Alboom 🐬🍭 (@fakerholic) 28 juni 2019
#Vestiville pic.twitter.com/CVUXtqxFcG— hannah 🌿 (@hennalnt) 28 juni 2019
De festivalgangers komen in opstand
Let’s riot #vestiville pic.twitter.com/bQCVJXRilS— Harvey.Bordley (@HarveyBordley) 28 juni 2019
Zo reageert het publiek van een gecanceld festival. #vestiville pic.twitter.com/fOrda3uFXD— Jasper Van Loy (@JappeVLoy) 28 juni 2019
Sommige festivalgangers zouden wel heel ver gaan om toch een aangenaam Vestiville te kunnen meemaken
Like who’s dick do I gotta suck to get better accommodation🤣🤣 #FyreFestival #Vestiville— Miami Rose (@MiamiRosexo) 28 juni 2019
Sommigen zien er een sluw plannetje in
You definitely did this on purpose.. You showed The mayor himself on your promos saying he’s ready for the festival in Lommel. Find another excuse and stop lying to people who used their hard earned money and time for this bullshit. #vestiville #grosarnaque— fides l.: (@fides_amata) 28 juni 2019
De line-up werd lichtjes aangepast
STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM NOW WE HERE #vestiville pic.twitter.com/rYEhLZ5Hbd— BISCO (@BISCO_1998) 28 juni 2019
