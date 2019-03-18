Steve Gunn: 'Wat Bob Dylan en Lou Reed doen is eigenlijk poepsimpel'

Steve Gunn was als gitaarvirtuoos een vaak geziene gast bij zowel The War on Drugs als Kurt Vile, maar als u het ons vraagt – zelfs als u ’t niet doet – is hij beter dan zijn wapenbroeders. De afgelopen jaren knutselde hij drie magisch mooie platen vol kosmische folk en zanderige rock in elkaar. Op 4 april staat hij met zijn vierde – het alweer voortreffelijke ‘The Unseen in Between’ – op het BRDCST-festival in de AB.
1 reactie
marleen
Niks nieuws Steve, Bob Dylan heeft dat zelf al gezegd, "writing a politcal song is the simplest thing to do, just look around you and write down what you see. Writing a good, original love song on the other hand is the most difficult thing to do. I work my butt of to get that done now and again."