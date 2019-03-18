Nu in Humo

Steve Gunn: 'Wat Bob Dylan en Lou Reed doen is eigenlijk poepsimpel'

, door (vvp)

Steve Gunn was als gitaarvirtuoos een vaak geziene gast bij zowel The War on Drugs als Kurt Vile, maar als u het ons vraagt – zelfs als u ’t niet doet – is hij beter dan zijn wapenbroeders. De afgelopen jaren knutselde hij drie magisch mooie platen vol kosmische folk en zanderige rock in elkaar. Op 4 april staat hij met zijn vierde – het alweer voortreffelijke ‘The Unseen in Between’ – op het BRDCST-festival in de AB.

vrijbeeld

HUMO Eerst het slechte nieuws: jouw gitaar is onlangs stukgemaakt door bagageafhandelaars op de luchthaven. Was je kwaad?

Steve Gunn (lacht) «Ik ben kalm gebleven, ook al kan het haast niet anders of ze hebben ze door de lucht gegooid. Ik had die gitaar al lang. Ik denk dat ik heel ‘The Unseen in Between’ erop gecomponeerd heb. Triestig, hè? Gelukkig was het geen erfstuk.»

HUMO Heb jij een uitgebreide gitarencollectie?

