Pret op het internet
De beste grappen over X, de nieuwe Twitter: ‘Was dan gewoon meteen voor een hakenkruis gegaan’
Twitter is dood, lang leve X. Kalm, we hebben het niet over uw ex, maar wel over de nieuwe Twitter-naam. Of die in de smaak valt? Evenzeer als uw ex.
When Twitter bio says "hi there ,I'm using my X "instead of I'm using Twitter #RIPTwitter #TwitterX #TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/W4TdnnqJue— U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) 24 juli 2023
Don’t know why he didn’t just go with the swastika and have done with it. Idiot. #RipTwitter pic.twitter.com/PpY69nSw6R— Wayne Littlewood (@Waynelittlewood) 24 juli 2023
#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/q55AYMtjqH— T.W.I.T.T.E.R profilo parodia (@salvinimi) 24 juli 2023
Elon Musk improving Twitter by changing its name to X.#Twitter #X pic.twitter.com/lAfGDxfTcF— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) 23 juli 2023
this about sums up our feelings on the death of the bird #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/vTTqmtehfG— Butser Ancient Farm (@butserfarm) 24 juli 2023
When Twitter's new logo reminds you of your X. 😅#TwitterX #TwitterLogo #Twitter #ElonMusk #TwitterBird #TwitterBlue#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/q400VRB61k— Sourabh Bari Jhunjhunwala (@thesourabhbari) 24 juli 2023
Al iemand verhuisd naar Xastodon? #X— De Cretsman (@stanycrets) 24 juli 2023
Elon Musk when he sees Xvideos Trending😭😂— msd_stan (@bdrijalab) 24 juli 2023
Is this the freedom he was speaking about🤣🤣?#TwitterX #TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/gVKjsY6lRM
Ben benieuwd of Xzibit en Dre nog een claim gaan neerleggen bij Elon#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/O2XmFSTTFY— Mikey (@ohjazeker) 24 juli 2023
Pretty sure I've seen this over the doors of sex shops in Soho. #RIPTwitter #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/AwmWo9QLsG— Don McVey (@donmcvey) 24 juli 2023