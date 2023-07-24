null Beeld X / @Thanos_pandith
Beeld X / @Thanos_pandith

Pret op het internet

De beste grappen over X, de nieuwe Twitter: ‘Was dan gewoon meteen voor een hakenkruis gegaan’

Twitter is dood, lang leve X. Kalm, we hebben het niet over uw ex, maar wel over de nieuwe Twitter-naam. Of die in de smaak valt? Evenzeer als uw ex.

Redactie

Humor

Dankzij Humo leest u geen andere onzin

MEEST GELEZEN

Meer Humor

Instellingen

Personaliseren

Meer HUMO

Vragen & Contact

Rubrieken

Ontdek

Rubrieken

Reageren op een artikel, uw mening ventileren of een verhelderend inzicht delen met de wereld

Ga naar Open Venster

Algemeen

Service

Meer HUMO

Navigeer

Op alle artikelen, foto's en video's op humo.be rust auteursrecht. Deeplinken kan, maar dan zonder dat onze content in een nieuw frame op uw website verschijnt. Graag enkel de titel van onze website en de titel van het artikel vermelden in de link. Indien u teksten, foto's of video's op een andere manier wenst over te nemen, mail dan naar redactie@humo.be.
DPG Media nv – Mediaplein 1, 2018 Antwerpen – RPR Antwerpen nr. 0432.306.234

Raad voor de Journalistiek GoPress License 2 Publish Jury voor Ethische Praktijken Centrum voor Informatie over de Media