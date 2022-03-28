humor
De Oscars zorgen voor dolle pret op het internet: ‘Will Smith is onderweg naar zijn oom en tante in Bel-Air’
Chris Rock had waarschijnlijk wel gehoopt om viraal te gaan met zijn moppen tijdens de Oscaruitreiking, maar niet per se op deze manier. Het internet smulde in elk geval van #WillAndChris, getuige deze uitstekende grappen en memes.
#demol— Anna Roos (@la_vie_en_roos) 28 maart 2022
Will Smith wanneer iemand een grap maakt over het haar van zijn vrouw: pic.twitter.com/qFLgVfjj7y
What we learned from the Oscars is that Will Smith can’t take a joke but Chris Rock can take a slap— ♡ (@shnoaimi_) 28 maart 2022
Will Smith will not tolerate other men making jokes about his wife. He will however tolerate other men having sex with his wife. This is a man of principle.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) 28 maart 2022
Tandarts: "Je kan heel misschien een klein beetje pijn voelen"— Stephan (@ontaal) 28 maart 2022
Hoe het eigenlijk voelt:#Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/oWmpR9YsGO
everyone around will smith after he sat back down #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zuIwBZB9YH— nnard (@CFCNnard) 28 maart 2022
Ik hoor net dat Will Smith onderweg is naar zijn oom en tante in Bel Air.— Benny Moonen ✏️ (@BennyMoonen) 28 maart 2022
Goede nieuwe meme-template wel. #WillAndChris #Oscars #zomertijd pic.twitter.com/iMDTAKMu7R— Oscar Escobosa Bosman🏳️🌈 (@oscarescobosa) 28 maart 2022
Will Smith after #TheOscars Drama pic.twitter.com/x6Amhs85xD— Muwanguzi Jordan 😎 (@MuwanguziJorda1) 28 maart 2022
Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv— Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) 28 maart 2022