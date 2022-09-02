humor
Pret op het internet met het liefdesleven van Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘Hij datet min-25-jarigen om het klimaat te redden’
Verwijt hem van alles, consequent is de acteur wel: als Leonardo DiCaprio’s vriendin haar 25e verjaardag viert, pakt ze best preventief haar koffers. Zijn laatste slachtoffer is Camila Morrone (25, uiteraard), en hun split zorgde opnieuw voor de nodige pret op het internet.
Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U— Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) 30 augustus 2022
“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?”— taylor (not swift) (@lillactk) 30 augustus 2022
leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm
Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like pic.twitter.com/p30mkofEaP— Sadie Sink's Oscar (@Jaqssssss) 30 augustus 2022
white smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north hollywood high school, signaling that leonardo dicaprio has chosen a new girlfriend— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) 30 augustus 2022
BREAKING:— Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) 1 september 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio recently told press that he wasn’t in Titanic.
“I don’t know what that is,” said DiCaprio when asked about the film’s upcoming 25th anniversary. “I don’t think I was in that movie.” pic.twitter.com/Aj7sOGmUxn
Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/YMsTf76ctP— Rachael (@markruffaloTD) 30 augustus 2022
Meer haha’s op Humo
Pret op het internet met het nieuwe, vurig lelijke shirt van de Rode Duivels: ‘Allemaal naar Kamping Zonneschijn in Blankenberge’
Het Gat van de Wereld - Vooruitblik ‘Hotel Romantiek’: hart van Marcel (80) gaat sneller slaan nadat dokter met defibrillator komt aangelopen
Een andere kijk op het leven
How Leonardo DiCaprio sees you at age 24 vs 25 pic.twitter.com/N5WA3OIFMf— STIB-MIVB (@STIBMIVB) 1 september 2022
What Leonardo DiCaprio sees on your 25th birthday pic.twitter.com/hklOnMi2cr— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) 31 augustus 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk— handsome clever rich girl autumn (@sotrulybeloved) 30 augustus 2022
everyone assumes that he is the one breaking up with all these 25-yr-olds. what really happens is that once a woman's brain finishes developing, she realizes she doesn't wanna be with leonardo dicaprio— meredith (@dietz_meredith) 31 augustus 2022
Hij is zo slecht nog niet
leonardo dicaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted— flamin nora (@katierpacker) 31 augustus 2022
maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you.— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) 31 augustus 2022
maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) 30 augustus 2022
Nu op Humo:
‘Ga ervan uit dat mensen je leuk vinden.’ Waarom sommige mensen vijftig vrienden hebben en andere er drie
Zelfs al sprong Sergio met drie cobra’s in zijn nek uit een brandend vliegtuig, dan nog gebeurde er te weinig in ‘Het jachtseizoen’ ★½☆☆☆