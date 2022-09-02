null Beeld Humo
Beeld Humo

humor

Pret op het internet met het liefdesleven van Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘Hij datet min-25-jarigen om het klimaat te redden’

Verwijt hem van alles, consequent is de acteur wel: als Leonardo DiCaprio’s vriendin haar 25e verjaardag viert, pakt ze best preventief haar koffers. Zijn laatste slachtoffer is Camila Morrone (25, uiteraard), en hun split zorgde opnieuw voor de nodige pret op het internet.

Redactie
De cijfers liegen niet Beeld Twitter
De cijfers liegen nietBeeld Twitter

Meer haha’s op Humo

Pret op het internet met het nieuwe, vurig lelijke shirt van de Rode Duivels: ‘Allemaal naar Kamping Zonneschijn in Blankenberge’

Het Gat van de Wereld - Vooruitblik ‘Hotel Romantiek’: hart van Marcel (80) gaat sneller slaan nadat dokter met defibrillator komt aangelopen

Een andere kijk op het leven

Hij is zo slecht nog niet

Nu op Humo:

‘Ga ervan uit dat mensen je leuk vinden.’ Waarom sommige mensen vijftig vrienden hebben en andere er drie

Zelfs al sprong Sergio met drie cobra’s in zijn nek uit een brandend vliegtuig, dan nog gebeurde er te weinig in ‘Het jachtseizoen’ ★½☆☆☆

Humor

Dankzij Humo leest u geen andere onzin

MEEST GELEZEN

Menu

Personaliseren

Meer HUMO

Vragen & Contact

Rubrieken

Reageren op een artikel, uw mening ventileren of een verhelderend inzicht delen met de wereld

Ga naar Open Venster

Algemeen

Service

Meer HUMO

Navigeer

Op alle artikelen, foto's en video's op humo.be rust auteursrecht. Deeplinken kan, maar dan zonder dat onze content in een nieuw frame op uw website verschijnt. Graag enkel de titel van onze website en de titel van het artikel vermelden in de link. Indien u teksten, foto's of video's op een andere manier wenst over te nemen, mail dan naar redactie@humo.be.
DPG Media nv – Mediaplein 1, 2018 Antwerpen – RPR Antwerpen nr. 0432.306.234

Raad voor de Journalistiek GoPress License 2 Publish Jury voor Ethische Praktijken Centrum voor Informatie over de Media