Meer en meer artiesten annuleren shows in Rusland

Rusland slaagde er, ondanks zijn verfijnde keuken en strafkampen, nooit in om zich te ontpoppen tot een aantrekkelijke vakantiebestemming en nu die malloot aan de top is begonnen met buurlanden binnen te vallen, zien ook steeds meer artiesten af van een bezoekje aan het land van Vladimir Poetin. Helaas is het ook in Oekraïne niet veilig om op te treden en worden ook daar optredens geannuleerd. Een overzicht!

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS

GREEN DAY

In een reeds verlopen Instagramstory (zo gaat dat met Instagramstory’s) laat Green Day weten hun show van de Hella Mega Tour in Rusland af te zeggen. Met de band zouden ook Fall Out Boy en Weezer mee op het podium staan.

‘With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.’

IMAGINE DRAGONS

In light of recent events, we're sad to announce our Russia and Ukraine shows are cancelled until further notice. Our thoughts are with Ukraine and all others suffering from this needless war. pic.twitter.com/tKITOAbhhS — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) 25 februari 2022

YUNGBLUD

AJR

We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia. Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info. — AJR (@AJRBrothers) 25 februari 2022

LOUIS TOMLINSON

BRING ME THE HORIZON

🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0U7msQ1XQ2 — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) 1 maart 2022

FRANZ FERDINAND

OXXXYMIRON

Bij ons niet bekend, maar in Rusland behoort hij tot de top van de rapwereld. Zes uitverkochte shows afzeggen laat een indruk achter.

Legendary Russian rapper Oxxximorin cancels shows to protest the war saying, “Why should we compete in who can be worse? During Vietnam War, Americans started anti-war movement that proved to be on right side of history. We need to do the same and stop this nightmare.” pic.twitter.com/4iolsg8mud — GOOD (@good) 25 februari 2022

ERIC CLAPTON

Ook Clapton zal niet verschijnen op de podia van Moskou of St. Petersburg, maar veroordelen doet hij niet. Hij wijt zijn afzeggen aan ‘logistieke problemen’.

‘Regrettably, the concerts in St. Petersburg and Moscow have been canceled due to logistical and travel challenges presented by a government convention requiring all accommodation.’

JETHRO TULL & PIXIES

Beide bands hadden Russische optredens in hun agenda staan, maar die verdwenen zonder extra toelichting van hun website.