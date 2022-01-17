De beste memes ter ere van Betty White, die vandaag 100 zou zijn geworden

Amerikaans tv-icoon, comedian en activiste Betty White zou vandaag, op 17 januari 2022, 100 jaar oud geworden zijn. De ‘Golden Girls’-actrice is op 31 december 2021 overleden, maar het internet zou het internet niet zijn als het haar verjaardag vandaag voorbij liet gaan. Een overzicht van de beste memes ter ere van Betty.
RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) 31 december 2022
I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXB— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 30 december 2022
What? Too soon? 😂#Memes #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/EZ578qVjax— Aric Nichols 🐶🇺🇸📚 (@doctor66536) 9 januari 2022
Thread of the best #BettyWhite quotes:— JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) 31 december 2022
Question to Betty: What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?
Betty White: "Robert Redford."
I worked with #BettyWhite on her 95th birthday. I thought you should know the very first words she ever said to me:— Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) 31 december 2022
“Nice wedding ring. When I was young, if you wanted to fuck a guy you had to marry him. So I was married 3 times.”
RIP Betty, you gave us everything. pic.twitter.com/UiEF8bhsGl