De beste memes ter ere van Betty White, die vandaag 100 zou zijn geworden

I worked with #BettyWhite on her 95th birthday. I thought you should know the very first words she ever said to me:

“Nice wedding ring. When I was young, if you wanted to fuck a guy you had to marry him. So I was married 3 times.”⁣

RIP Betty, you gave us everything. pic.twitter.com/UiEF8bhsGl