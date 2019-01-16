Politiek

De brexit en de nederlaag van Premier May volgens de cartoonisten en Twitter

© Getty

Gisteren verwierp het Britse parlement het brexitakkoord van premier Theresa May. Nog nooit eerder kreeg een Britse premier met zo'n groot verlies te maken. De uitslag laat zien dat zij de controle over haar eigen partij en het parlement kwijt is. De Britse kranten pakten vandaag uit met de historische nederlaag. Ook op Twitter ging men loos. 

Bekijk hier enkele cartoons:

Bekijk hier enkele tweets: 

