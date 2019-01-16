De brexit en de nederlaag van Premier May volgens de cartoonisten en Twitter

Lees ook: Brexit voor beginners: 'Het is een car crash in slow motion'
Bekijk hier enkele cartoons:
Bekijk hier enkele tweets:
Really ... just get on with it. The people voted so sort it out! #brexit pic.twitter.com/FrnPXl8HXY— ℨ𝔬ë 𝔄𝔳𝔢𝔯𝔶 (@zoe_avery) 16 januari 2019
Really ... just get on with it. The people voted so sort it out! #brexit pic.twitter.com/FrnPXl8HXY— ℨ𝔬ë 𝔄𝔳𝔢𝔯𝔶 (@zoe_avery) 16 januari 2019
First or the last stage of #Brexit pic.twitter.com/KYXLcjuQtT— Ivaylo Hlebarov (@IvoHlebarov) 16 januari 2019
+ B R E X I T +@mmeckel #BREXIT pic.twitter.com/lc4KBdymhP— #CITYGUIDEMUNICH (@CITYGUIDEMUNICH) 16 januari 2019
#Brexit is akin to old bare knuckle boxing where they didn't think to dodge or call it quits till long after the damage was done! pic.twitter.com/yTMNtDJIa6— Andrew Winter (@Viewtifuldrew) 16 januari 2019
Just double checking: So the British wanted #Brexit because... pic.twitter.com/oDUEDQzcNe— Sergius Seebohm (@seebohm) 16 januari 2019
There's only one person Who can save us now #brexit ✌🏼✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZrYzTXIEXl— Josh Bates (@Josh96bates) 16 januari 2019
Ok #Brexit fools.... let's be having ye pic.twitter.com/fLr3QGSjWl— Ciaran Kearney (@Ciaran_Kearney) 16 januari 2019
Please...— Alison Mason (@ecozh5) 16 januari 2019
Can anybody help???#brexit #help pic.twitter.com/xAbOO9K8DJ
Remember when this was a game show... and now it's like... the Government. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/dUXX97jE3z— Zoie O'Brien (@ZoieOBrien_) 16 januari 2019
@taylorswift13 predicted how #Brexit would go back in 2015 and none of us listened. pic.twitter.com/FTlW30K2hZ— Daniel Walsh (@DWalshyyy) 16 januari 2019
That feeling when you've been kicked in the goolies. #Brexit #BrexitVote pic.twitter.com/bXHNRH9la3— Martin1905 (@Martin19055) 16 januari 2019
Sums up the #Brexit situation so aptly! 😂pic.twitter.com/a83GpvuoUW— Rajesh Nanda (@rkn4314) 16 januari 2019
This is legit the best sign I have ever seen 😂#Brexit pic.twitter.com/dp0UWB78iq— brodiewest (@brodiewest) 16 januari 2019
Even Baldrick had a plan. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/jPKtBexdbt— Andrew K (@A_I_K_63) 15 januari 2019
0 reacties