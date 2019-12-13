De laatste 20 namen voor Humo's Rock Rally 2020!

In januari gaan de voorrondes van Humo's Rock Rally 2020 van start. Maar liefst 879 artiesten schreven zich in voor de 22ste editie – slechts tweemaal waren er meer gegadigden. Van hen werd gevraagd drie songs in te dienen waarvan maximaal één cover. Onze anonieme demojury nam de zware taak op zich om de honderd beste inzendingen eruit te pikken, wat na twee weken isolatie ook lukte. De voorbije dagen maakten we al tachtig geselecteerden bekend, vandaag doen we de laatste twintig uit de doeken.

Tijdens de eerste preselectie in Turnhout (17/1) zullen CLCKWS en Identity aantreden. De dag daarna is het in Leuven (18/1) aan The Fatbirds en she bad om zich te bewijzen. In Leffinge (24/1) doen Kookaburra en BRLRS een gooi naar een plek in de halve finales. Nazareth (25/1) ontvangt OPROER en Rusty Spoon.

In Eeklo (31/1) komen The Real Architect en Black Matte erbij, in Hamont-Achel (1/2) J. Jones en Coyote Melon. Edegem (7/2) verwacht Beats and Breakfast en Bat Eyes, Brugge (8/2) Key Controversy en Kids in the Waiting Room. Het Briusselse King Victor en Access Unlocked zullen afzakken naar Genk (14/2). Tijdens de laatste voorronde in Opwijk (15/2) mogen Bosum en odeum aantreden.

Overzicht:

17/1 De Kuub, Turnhout: ILA, Filibuster, SPLINTR, The Radar Station, GSD, Cesar Quinn, David Jahmill, Rubus of Fences, CLCKWS, Identity

18/1 Het Depot, Leuven: Hugs of the Sky, Sell Me Your Coat, R-Mind, Roselien, arrandt, MILPOOL, New Trash, DYCE, The Fatbirds, She bad

24/1 De Zwerver, Leffinge: SK, Uma Chine, Skumic, Mother, The Nameless, Static Party Poses, Billboard, Fly, Kookaburra, BLRLS

25/1 CC Nova Eke, Nazareth: Galine, Lustrous, Onset, Winterfort, Generation Y, Moving a Mountain, Rufus.elco, Yokan, OPROER, Rusty Spoon

31/1 N9 @ CC De Herbakker, Eeklo: Meskerem Mees, JAYMI, Dankchef, Mister Moon, A Murder in Mississipi, Mæsk, Marie, All-Turn, The Real Architect, Black Matte

1/2 De Posthoorn, Hamont-Achel: Aarde aan Daan, sonayou, Barcuh Williamson, Our Common Sense, Stay Idle, Outer, Twin Pixie, Moments, J. Jones, Coyote Melon

7/2 Hangar 27, Edegem: Sunday Rose, This is Hert, Marlijn, Manzo Soul, terms, Matt Wxsted, Frantzis, Reno_2640, Beats and Breakfast, Bat Eyes

8/2 Cactus Club, Brugge: PINGPONGCLUB, Ratmosphere, Rooftop J, Bob Woods, Yolan, WOLKER, B-Rose, Kloothommel, Key Controversy, Kids in the Waiting Room

14/2 Club 26, Genk: AA00, Jesse Nights, Bronce, Styzo, wåvery, JAKOMO, Future Messiah, BERRY, King Victor, Access Unlocked

15/2 Nosta, Opwijk: eenzamejongen, Bel-Air, Be Irving, Zediam, First Floor, Will King Jr, Bucklefish, DK, Bosum, odeum