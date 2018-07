Rock Werchter 2018 door de ogen van de bands en de artiesten

OMG @rockwerchterfestival that was THE BEST!!! I love you so much belgium. Thank you for always supporting me and my music! โค๏ธโค๏ธโค๏ธ ๐Ÿ“ธ: @willbeach__

A post shared by ANNEโ™ฅMARIE (@annemarie) on Jul 5, 2018 at 11:39am PDT