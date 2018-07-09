Dit was Rock Werchter 2018: de reviews en de sterren

44

U dronk, danste en koekeloerde tussendoor naar het beste dat de pop- en rockwereld dezer dagen te bieden heeft. Ook het Humo-team deed jolig mee, en noteerde naarstig hún mening over de talloze optredens van de afgelopen vier dagen. Het ultieme overzicht van ons hard labeur: ziehier!

★★★★★

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Pearl Jam Dotan David Byrne
   
Nick Cave Arctic Monkeys    

★★★★

Little Simz At The Drive-in Queens of The Stone Age Gorillaz
Triggerfinger The Courteneers Wolf Alice First Aid Kit
The Kooks Angus & Julia Stone Franz Ferdinand London Grammar
Sons STIKSTOF Millionaire Jack White
MGMT Khalid Sigrid Eels
Romeo Elvis Parov Stelar Equal Idiots Nine Inch Nails
   
Novastar Nao    

★★★

Rival Sons Gang of Youths Vaccines Alice In Chains
Vince Staples Jade Bird Sevn Alias Tom Walker
Isaac Gracie Air Traffic Curtis Harding CHVRCHES
Snow Patrol Ben Howard Arsenal Glints
Emma Bale Angèle The Breeders Todiefor
Jorja Smith Faces On TV Fleet Foxes Jack Johnson
Albert Hammond Jr. Post Malone Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Rone
     
Naaz      

★★

Rae Scremmurd Kali Uchis Tom Grennan Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Craig David IAMDDB The Killers JP Cooper
     
Pale Waves      

     
Kaleo      

