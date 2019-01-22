Oscars 2019: dit zijn alle genomineerden!

Beste Acteur
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Beste Actrice
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Beste Regie
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Adam McKay
Beste Film
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Beste Actrice in een Bijrol
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina De Tavira - Roma
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Beste kostuumontwerp
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Black Panther - Ruth Carter
Mary Queen Of Scots - Alexandra Bryne
The Favourite - Sandy Powell
Soundmixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Short Film
Animal Behavior
Boa
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Shot
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Beste Originele Soundtrack
Black Pather
BlacKkKlansman
Mary Poppins Returns
If Beale Street Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Film Editing
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Vice
Green Book
Beste Acteur in een Bijrol
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - Blackkklansman
Sam Elliot - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Beste Buitenlandse Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Beste Korte Documentaire
Black Sheep
Endgame
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. End Of Sentence.
Beste Documentairefilm
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, The Evening
Mining The Gap
Of Fathers And Sons
RBG
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Retuns
Roma
Cinematografie
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Visuele effecten
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Make-up en hairstyling
Mary Queen of Scots
Border
Vice
Animatiefilm
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Originele nummer
All The Stars - Black Panther
I’ll Fight - RBG
The Place Where The Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins
Shallow - A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Aangepaste screenplay
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Originele Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
