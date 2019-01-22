Oscars 2019: dit zijn alle genomineerden!

Het zou wel 'ns een interessante Oscaruitreiking kunnen worden. Van uitgesproken favorieten is in veel categorieën geen sprake, al stegen de kansen van 'Bohemian Rhapsody' en hun cast wel na het wegkapen van een resem Golden Globes. In ieder geval: de genomineerden werden net bekendgemaakt. Zoals we al wisten, zitten daar geen Belgen bij: noch 'Girl' noch 'Beautiful Boy' wist een nominatie in de wacht te slepen. Definitief oordeel valt op 22 februari, wanneer de Oscars worden uitgereikt.

Beste Acteur

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book



Beste Actrice

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Beste Regie

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

Beste Film

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Beste Actrice in een Bijrol

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina De Tavira - Roma

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Beste kostuumontwerp

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Black Panther - Ruth Carter

Mary Queen Of Scots - Alexandra Bryne

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Soundmixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Short Film

Animal Behavior

Boa

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Shot

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Beste Originele Soundtrack

Black Pather

BlacKkKlansman

Mary Poppins Returns

If Beale Street Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Film Editing

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Vice

Green Book

Beste Acteur in een Bijrol

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - Blackkklansman

Sam Elliot - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Beste Buitenlandse Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Beste Korte Documentaire

Black Sheep

Endgame

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End Of Sentence.

Beste Documentairefilm

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, The Evening

Mining The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Retuns

Roma

Cinematografie

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visuele effecten

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Make-up en hairstyling

Mary Queen of Scots

Border

Vice

Animatiefilm

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Originele nummer

All The Stars - Black Panther

I’ll Fight - RBG

The Place Where The Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins

Shallow - A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Aangepaste screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Originele Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice