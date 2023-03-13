Het team van 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', met vooraan regisseurs Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert. Beeld ANP / EPA
Het team van 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', met vooraan regisseurs Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert.Beeld ANP / EPA

De Oscar-winnaars

En de Oscar gaat ... niet naar ‘Close’. Dit zijn alle winnaars van de Oscars

Zeven Oscars voor Everything Everywhere All at Once, waaronder Beste Film, Beste Regie en Beste Actrice: dat is een heuse triomf. Maar The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Elvis en Tár bleven met niets achter. En ook ‘Close’ moest de duimen leggen. Een overzicht van de belangrijkste prijzen.

Ewoud Ceulemans

Beste Film

- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking

Beste Regie

- Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Brendan Fraser Beeld Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Brendan FraserBeeld Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Beste Acteur

- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Beste Actrice

- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Yeoh Beeld ANP / EPA
Michelle YeohBeeld ANP / EPA

Beste Acteur in een Bijrol

- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Beste Actrice in een Bijrol

- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Jamie Lee Curtis en Ke Huy Quan. Beeld AFP
Jamie Lee Curtis en Ke Huy Quan.Beeld AFP

Beste Origineel Scenario

- Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg en Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
- Todd Field (Tár)

Beste Bewerkt Scenario

- Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson en Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
- Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
- Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer en Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick)

Beste Buitenlandse Film

- All Quiet on the Western Front (Duitsland)
- Close (België)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentinië)
- The Quiet Girl (Ierland)
- Eo (Polen)

Regisseur Edward Berger, winnaar van Beste Buitenlandse Film voor 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Beeld Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Regisseur Edward Berger, winnaar van Beste Buitenlandse Film voor 'All Quiet on the Western Front'Beeld Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Beste Animatiefilm

- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red

Beste Score

- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Fabelmans
- Babylon
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin

Beste Song

- ‘Naatu Naatu’ (RRR)
- ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick)
- ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- ‘This Is a Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- ‘Applause’ (Tell It Like a Woman)

